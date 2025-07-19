Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine for war with Russia

SYDNEY -Australia's government said on Saturday (July 19) it had delivered M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a A$245 million (S$204 million) package to help the country defend itself against Russia in their ongoing war.

Australia, one of the largest non-Nato contributors to Ukraine, has been supplying aid, ammunition and defence equipment since Moscow invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

Ukraine has taken possession of most of the 49 tanks given by Australia, and the rest will be delivered in coming months, said Defence Minister Richard Marles.

"The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion," Marles said in a statement.

The tanks formed part of the A$1.5 billion that Canberra has provided Ukraine in the conflict, the government said.

Australia has also banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia, and has sanctioned about 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.

Australia's centre-left Labor government this year labelled Russia as the aggressor in the conflict and called for the war to be resolved on Kyiv's terms.