Australia faces cascading climate risks, government report says

CANBERRA/SYDNEY — Australia will suffer extreme climate events more frequently — and often simultaneously — putting severe strains on health and emergency services, critical infrastructure and primary industries, a government climate report said on Monday (Sept 15).

No Australian community will be immune from climate risks that will be cascading, compounding and concurrent, the National Climate Risk Assessment report said, with the government warning natural ecosystems and biodiversity will face major challenges.

"While we can no longer avoid climate impacts, every action we take today towards our goal of net zero by 2050 will help avoid the worst impacts on Australian communities and businesses," Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a statement.

The report, the first comprehensive assessment of risks posed by climate change across Australia, shows the northern parts of the country, remote communities and outer suburbs of major cities will be particularly susceptible, Bowen said.

"Australians are already living with the consequences of climate change today but it's clear every degree of warming we prevent now will help future generations avoid the worst impacts in years to come," Bowen said.

A national adaptation plan was also released by Bowen, which he said would guide Australia's response to the report's findings. It would set out a framework for federal, state and local governments to better coordinate action, he added.

Bowen said the government would announce soon the next step in its plans to lower carbon emissions and set "an ambitious and achievable 2035 target".

Since elected in 2022, the centre-left Labor government has directed AUD$3.6 billion (S$3.1 billion) into climate adaptation programs as it aims to cut carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The previous conservative government was considered by clean energy advocates as a global laggard for its emissions policies.

