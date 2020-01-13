Australia govt commits $46m to wildlife fund as koalas, wallabies endangered by bush fire 'ecological disaster'

An injured juvenile koala rests at the emergency response wildlife shelter in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia January 10, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

MELBOURNE - The Australian government committed A$50 million (S$46 million) to an emergency wildlife recovery programme on Monday (Jan 13), calling the bush fire crisis engulfing the country "an ecological disaster" that threatens several species, including koalas and rock wallabies.

Huge wildfires have razed more than 11.2 million hectares, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, destroying or severely damaging the habitats of several native animals.

Some estimates suggest as many as a billion animals, including livestock and domestic pets, have either died in the blazes or are at risk in their aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

"This has been an ecological disaster, a disaster that is still unfolding," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters on Monday as he visited the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, where 45 koalas were being treated for burns.

"We know that our native flora and fauna have been very badly damaged."

Images of burned kangaroos, koalas and possums, along with footage of people risking their lives to save native animals have gone viral around the world. Knitters around the world have responded to a call to create thousands of protective pouches and blankets for injured wildlife.

The Australian division of the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) has advised the government of 13 animals whose habitats have been either destroyed or severely damaged. They include three critically endangered species: the southern corroboree frog, the regent honeyeater bird and the western ground parrot.

"Huge proportions of globally significant areas like the Gondwana Rainforest and Blue Mountains World Heritage Areas along with the Australian Alps and Western Australia's Stirling Ranges have suffered catastrophic burns," WWF said in an e-mailed statement.

Other animals at risk include koala populations across the south-east, the Kangaroo Island dunnart, glossy black cockatoo, long-footed potoroo, Blue Mountains water skink, eastern bristlebird and the brush-tailed rock wallaby.

In a mission dubbed Operation Rock Wallaby, national park staff used helicopters to air drop thousands of kilogrammes of carrots and sweet potatoes to brush-tailed rock wallabies in remote areas of New South Wales state.

"The provision of supplementary food is one of the key strategies we are deploying to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species like the brush-tailed rock wallaby," NSW environment minister Matt Kean said.

"The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food, as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat."

Mr Frydenberg said the "iconic" koala would be a focus of national government funding, adding that the full extent of the damage would not be known until the fires are out - something experts say could be months away.

Threatened Species Commissioner Sally Box said an estimated 30 per cent of koala habitat - eucalpyt woodlands, which they use for both food and shelter - in NSW state may have been lost. The koalas' heavy fur and tendency to climb higher when threatened are severe disadvantages in fast-moving bush fires.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said reviews would be brought forward on whether certain koala populations should be listed as "endangered" rather than "vulnerable".

"Everything that can be done to rescue and recover koala habitat, will be done, including innovative approaches that look at whether you can actually put a koala in an area that it hasn't come from," Ms Ley said.

Australia's animal population has been devastated by the ongoing wildfires burning in the country, with up to 1 billion creatures feared dead. https://str.sg/JqY9

Posted by The Straits Times on Thursday, 9 January 2020
More about
Australia Wildfires animals ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

TRENDING

Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Exo&#039;s Chen announces marriage to pregnant non-celeb girlfriend
Exo's Chen announces marriage to pregnant non-celeb girlfriend
Toa Payoh residents throw flowerpots down block in quarrel over lift landing
Toa Payoh residents throw flowerpots down block in quarrel over lift landing
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
The late Goo Hara&#039;s surprise gift to fans: A new music video released posthumously on her birthday
The late Goo Hara's surprise gift to fans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES