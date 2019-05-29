Australia pilots hit by lasers during South China Sea flights: Media report

SYDNEY - Australian navy pilots were hit by lasers during flights in the hotly contested South China Sea, the national broadcaster reported on Wednesday (May 29), with informal Chinese militia vessels believed to be behind the attacks.

Beijing has become more assertive in the area, stoking tensions with rival claimants in South-east Asia as well as Canberra and Washington - traditionally the dominant naval and air power in the Asia-Pacific region.

Defence sources told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that helicopters were targeted during night flights, forcing the pilots to temporarily return to their ship for medical check-ups.

The broadcaster did not detail why the pilots sought check-ups and how exactly the helicopters were targeted.

The laser attacks were believed to have come from fishing boats, but ABC said it was not yet formally confirmed if they were Chinese-flagged vessels.