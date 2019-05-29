Australia pilots hit by lasers during South China Sea flights: Media report

A Chinese coastguard ship in the South China Sea.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

SYDNEY - Australian navy pilots were hit by lasers during flights in the hotly contested South China Sea, the national broadcaster reported on Wednesday (May 29), with informal Chinese militia vessels believed to be behind the attacks.

Beijing has become more assertive in the area, stoking tensions with rival claimants in South-east Asia as well as Canberra and Washington - traditionally the dominant naval and air power in the Asia-Pacific region.

Defence sources told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that helicopters were targeted during night flights, forcing the pilots to temporarily return to their ship for medical check-ups.

The broadcaster did not detail why the pilots sought check-ups and how exactly the helicopters were targeted.

The laser attacks were believed to have come from fishing boats, but ABC said it was not yet formally confirmed if they were Chinese-flagged vessels.

Analysts have said China operates a maritime militia that includes fishing trawlers to carry out missions in the South China Sea.

Australian warships have been on a months-long engagement mission in Asia that concluded this week.

There was no immediate comment from the defence department.

China claims sovereignty over virtually all the resource-rich South China Sea, despite rival claims from its South-east Asian neighbours.

The Australian navy has conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea with other nations, including the United States.

Beijing last year rejected US allegations that Chinese nationals shone military-grade lasers at American pilots in Djibouti, where China operates a naval base. Two US pilots suffered minor eye injuries from those lasers, according to the Pentagon.

More about

SOUTH CHINA SEA Australia Territorial disputes china military
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man in Taiwan cuts up wife&#039;s expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn&#039;t leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn't leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Tanya Chua, Karen Mok and Cyndi Wang win big at Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards in Singapore
Tanya Chua, Karen Mok and Cyndi Wang win big at Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards in Singapore
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Singapore beats Sweden, South Korea to top list of 176 as best country for children
Singapore beats Sweden, South Korea to top list of 176 as best country for children
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed

LIFESTYLE

Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa&#039;s Pokémon Carnival in June
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
How to get national day parade (NDP) 2019 tickets: Possible (but not proven) ways you can increase your chances of successfully balloting for tickets
How to get national day parade (NDP) 2019 tickets: Possible (but not proven) ways you can increase your chances of successfully balloting for tickets

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned

SERVICES