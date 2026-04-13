Australia PM Albanese to visit Brunei, Malaysia to shore up fuel supply

SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Brunei and Malaysia this week, continuing diplomatic efforts to secure fuel supplies from Asian allies after disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Albanese will travel to Bandar Seri Begawan and Kuala Lumpur from April 14 to 17, his office said in a statement on Sunday (April 12).

He is scheduled to meet Brunei's ruler Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong would also meet her counterparts in Brunei and Malaysia, the statement said.

"Engaging with critical regional partners such as Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia will help ensure Australia's energy supply remains secure during times of uncertainty," Albanese said.

"We are taking every step to reinforce relationships and engage with key partners to keep our fuel supply flowing."

The trip comes as Australia leans on its Asian allies to maintain fuel supplies amid disruptions caused by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas transited before the conflict.

Australia, which imports about 80 per cent of its fuel, has experienced localised shortages and soaring prices since the strait's closure.

Malaysia is Australia's third-largest source of refined fuel and supplies 10 per cent of its fertiliser-grade urea imports, while Australia supplies 95 per cent of Malaysia's imported natural gas.

Brunei supplies nine per cent of Australia's diesel imports and 11 per cent of its fertiliser-grade urea imports.

The government has held talks on fuel with Brunei, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea, among others.

Albanese also travelled to Singapore last week and met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday, with the two leaders agreeing to closer co-operation to ensure energy security.

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