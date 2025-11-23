Australia PM says formal deal reached for Turkey to host COP31 climate summit

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday (Nov 23) a formal agreement had been reached for Turkey to host the COP31 climate summit in 2026, confirming a document released at the COP30 summit in Brazil.

A statement issued by Germany this week at the COP30 summit, after a meeting of the Western European and Others Group tasked with selecting the 2026 host, said Turkey would take the role with Australia leading the negotiation process. It followed an earlier announcement that a compromise arrangement was expected.

The deal resolved a lengthy standoff over hosting of the UN talks.

"Formal agreement has been reached for COP31 to be hosted by Turkey in Antalya, with the Pacific's interests advanced by Australia assuming the role of President of Negotiations in the lead up to and at the meeting," Albanese said in a statement.

Australia would have "exclusive authority in relation to the negotiations" guiding decision making at the summit, according to the statement, which said the Pacific region would host a special pre-COP meeting to bring "attention to the existential threat climate change poses to the region."

A regional diplomatic bloc of 18 countries, the Pacific Islands Forum, had backed Australia's bid. Several Pacific island nations are at risk from rising seas.

The annual COP, the world's main forum for driving climate action, has grown over the years from diplomatic gatherings into vast trade shows where host countries can promote economic prospects.

[[nid:725692]]