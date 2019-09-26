Australia PM Scott Morrison lashes climate critics in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison used his UN speech on Wednesday (Sept 25) to slam critics of his country's climate record and to suggest Swedish teen Greta Thunberg was being exploited by others for ulterior motives.

Mr Morrison, who snubbed a major UN climate summit two days earlier, also said the Great Barrier Reef was "vibrant and resilient", weeks after his own government downgraded the world heritage site's long-term outlook to "very poor" for the first time.

"Australia is doing our bit on climate change, and we reject any suggestion to the contrary," said Mr Morrison, who as his country's treasurer famously brought a lump of coal to Australia's parliament to taunt the opposition over its commitment to renewable energy.

"We are successfully balancing our global responsibilities with sensible and practical policies to secure our environmental and our economic future," he added.

Mr Morrison charged that critics on climate change "willingly overlook or perhaps ignore our achievements as the facts simply don't fit the narrative they wish to project about our contribution."

He noted that Australia is responsible for only 1.3 perc ent of global emissions, and that he had passed an A$3.5 billion (S$3.26 billion) climate solutions plan.

The prime minister added that his country would meet its Paris Accord commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.