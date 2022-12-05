Australia PM tests positive for Covid-19, to work from home

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (Dec 5) afternoon and would work from home while isolating.

In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for Covid-infected people.

"I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec 12–13.

It is the second Covid infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese's Labor Party won power at the election.

