Australia PM wades into debate over new beach 'chope' practice

SYDNEY — Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday (Jan 7) waded in to a debate over the use of portable cabanas to reserve prime spots on the nation's beaches, saying the practice was "not on" and against the country's egalitarian spirit.

Famous for its sunshine and sandy beaches, Australia is currently in the middle of its summer period, where temperatures in some parts of the country have already topped 40 degrees Celsius.

Portable gazebo-like beach cabanas, which usually take up more space than umbrellas and offer shade in a country with the highest skin cancer rates in the world, have become increasingly popular.

But photos of dozens of empty cabanas on beaches in Australia posted on social media in recent weeks have sparked furious online and media debate, with some calling the act "un-Australian", while others applauded the ingenuity.

"One of the great things about Australia, unlike some parts of the world, [where] you go and you've got to pay to go to the beach, here, everyone owns the beach," Albanese said during an appearance on "Today", one of the country's most popular breakfast television shows.

"It's a place where every Australian is equal. And that's a breach of that principle, really, to think that you can reserve a little spot as just yours."

Albanese is facing re-election in polls that must be held by May, and which analysts say could come as early as March.

[[nid:713272]]