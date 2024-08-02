Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Australia says serious failures by Israel military led to aid workers' deaths

Australia says serious failures by Israel military led to aid workers' deaths
A view of the destroyed roof of a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip, on April 2, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONAugust 02, 2024 3:13 AM

SYDNEY - An Australian government review into the deaths of aid workers in Gaza found that serious failures to follow procedures by the Israeli military led to the air strikes on their vehicles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday (Aug 2).

Israeli air strikes in April killed 7 charity workers from World Central Kitchen in Gaza, drawing widespread condemnation from the United States and several allies. The dead included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

An Australian review into the deaths released on Friday found serious failures to follow Israel Defence Forces procedures, mistaken identification and errors in decision-making.

The IDF has called the incident a grave mistake which should not have occurred.

[[nid:695635]]

Wong said Australia would push for full accountability for those responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.

"The Military Advocate General of Israel is still to decide on further action," she said in a statement.

"Our expectation remains that there be transparency about the Military Advocate General's process and decision."

Israel-Hamas conflictIsraelAustraliadeath
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.