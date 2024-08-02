Australia says serious failures by Israel military led to aid workers' deaths

SYDNEY - An Australian government review into the deaths of aid workers in Gaza found that serious failures to follow procedures by the Israeli military led to the air strikes on their vehicles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday (Aug 2).

Israeli air strikes in April killed 7 charity workers from World Central Kitchen in Gaza, drawing widespread condemnation from the United States and several allies. The dead included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

An Australian review into the deaths released on Friday found serious failures to follow Israel Defence Forces procedures, mistaken identification and errors in decision-making.

The IDF has called the incident a grave mistake which should not have occurred.

[[nid:695635]]

Wong said Australia would push for full accountability for those responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.

"The Military Advocate General of Israel is still to decide on further action," she said in a statement.

"Our expectation remains that there be transparency about the Military Advocate General's process and decision."