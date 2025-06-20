Australia shuts down Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

SYDNEY — Australia said on Friday (June 20) it had suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, citing "a deteriorating security environment" as Israel hit Iran's nuclear facilities again, and the week-old air war showed no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.

Israel launched a sweeping aerial campaign against Iran last Friday, calling it a preemptive strike to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran has denied any such plans and retaliated by launching counterstrikes on Israel.

"The Australian government has directed the departure of all Australian officials and dependants... based on advice about the deteriorating security environment in Iran," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

Consular staff are being deployed to neighbouring Azerbaijan, including its border crossings, to support Australians departing Iran, Wong said.

"We remain in close contact with other partner countries. At this stage, our ability to provide consular services is extremely limited due to the situation on the ground. The airspace remains closed," she added.

Australia's ambassador to Iran, Ian McConville, would remain in the region to support the government's response, Wong said.

More than 1,500 Australians and their families in Iran have sought assistance to leave the country, official data showed.

