Australia to spend $6.5b on Brisbane Olympics venues

SYDNEY — The Australian federal government and the Queensland state government said on Friday (Feb 17) they would spend a combined AUD$7.1 billion (S$6.5 billion) to build new venues and refurbish existing ones ahead of the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

The federal government will provide AUD$2.5 billion for the development of Brisbane Arena, a proposed 17,000-seat sports venue, while the Queensland government will fund the AUD$2.7 billion rebuild of the Gabba cricket ground.

Sixteen new or upgraded venues will receive AUD$1.87 billion in co-funding on a 50/50 basis between the two governments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said during a joint media conference.

"This is nation-building. This event is a great event for Queensland but it's great for Australia as well," Albanese said.

Olympics - 138th IOC Session - Hotel Okura, Tokyo, Japan - July 21, 2021 President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (R) presents the Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, with a card after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session Pool.

PHOTO: Reuters

Brisbane will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Olympics, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Queensland already has 80 per cent of the venues needed for the games with the infrastructure expected to stay useful long after the games, Premier Palaszczuk said, adding the spending was about "changing the landscape of Brisbane".

Total cost for the games has been revised upwards to AUD$7 billion from AUD$5 billion but Palaszczuk said she will not seek any future funding from the International Olympic Committee.

The Brisbane Arena will host Olympic and Paralympic swimming, and water polo, completing the list of venues that will put 16 events within walking distance of each other, she said. Construction of the Brisbane Arena is planned to begin in 2027 and expected to finish by 2030.

A view of the city skyline of Brisbane, expected to be announced as host for the 2032 Olympic Games, in Brisbane, Australia on July 4, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

Australian authorities have placed great emphasis on using existing venues for the event, including the Gabba to host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics.

The event is expected to deliver AUD$8.1 billion in economic and social benefits to Queensland, and more than AUD$17.6 billion to Australia, Queensland state Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

