Australia summons Laos ambassador, calls for serious charges in backpacker methanol deaths

SYDNEY — Australia summoned Laos' ambassador to Canberra on Friday (July 17), saying it was "deeply frustrated and bitterly disappointed" that Laos was not pursuing the most serious charges over the deaths of two Australians who drank methanol-contaminated alcohol.

Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, both 19, died in 2024 after consuming contaminated alcohol in Vang Vieng, a town popular with foreign backpackers about two hours drive north of the Southeast Asian nation's capital, Vientiane.

"We have consistently made clear our expectations that charges should reflect the gravity of the tragedy that claimed the lives of Holly and Bianca in November 2024," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

Wong said she would raise Australia's concerns directly with her Lao counterpart next week at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) foreign ministers in Manila.

Four other tourists also died after drinking the contaminated alcohol — two Danes, an American and a British national.

Laos' embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Lao officials may charge those allegedly responsible with two offences that collectively carry up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of A$1,600 (S$1,441), the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Friday, without citing sources.

ABC reported the families were "furious" over the proposed charges and urged the Australian government to intervene.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source.

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