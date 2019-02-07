Australia winces at footage of child falling between train and platform

People trying to spot a boy who had fallen through the platform gap at a Sydney train station on Feb 19, 2019, as seen in a screen grab obtained on July 2.

SYDNEY - Australia released hair-raising security images on Tuesday (July 2) of a child falling between a station platform and a train, as a reminder to parents to stay vigilant during the busy school holidays.

In the closed-circuit television footage, a train stops at a Sydney station and a woman pushes a stroller towards the open doors. As she prepares to lift the stroller onto the train, the child walking beside her plunges into the gap between the woman and the train.

The woman then raises her arm to draw the attention of station staff, while passers-by pull the apparently unharmed child back onto the platform.

"A simple thing such as holding your child's hand when moving around stations and boarding a train can help prevent them from being seriously injured or worse," New South Wales Transport Minister Andrew Constance said in a statement.

In the past year, there have been almost 200 incidents involving children on our network - with a lot of those occurring... Posted by Sydney Trains on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

The woman's face was blurred in the footage and a government spokesman said she could not be immediately reached for comment.

The clip was widely shared on social media, with a post by Nine Entertainment drawing 1,600 comments and 1,100 "shares".