Australian accused in mushroom murders searched for deadly strain before deaths, court hears

SYDNEY — An Australian woman accused of the murder of three elderly relatives of her estranged husband by feeding them poisonous mushrooms said it was possible she had searched for lethal death cap mushrooms on her computer, a court heard on Friday (June 6).

Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with the July 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, along with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband.

The prosecution accuses her of knowingly serving the guests the death caps as part of a Beef Wellington at her home in Leongatha, a town of about 6,000 people some 135km from Melbourne.

She denies the charges, which carry a life sentence, with her defence calling the deaths a "terrible accident".

The accused, who began giving evidence for her own defence on Monday, was cross-examined for a second day by prosecution barrister Nanette Rogers on Friday.

Rogers said forensic evidence showed a person using a computer found in Erin Patterson's home had conducted searches for death cap mushrooms on iNaturalist, a website where enthusiasts log localised sightings of animals and plants.

"I suggest that that person was you. Correct or incorrect?" Rogers asked.

Patterson replied: "I don't remember doing it. It's possible it was me", adding she did not know if it was possible that one of her two children had conducted the searches.

The defence's decision to call Erin Patterson as a witness has re-ignited interest in the trial that began in late April.

Podcasters, journalists and documentary-makers from local and international media have descended on the town of Morwell where the trial is being held, about two hours east of Melbourne.

State broadcaster ABC's daily podcast about the proceedings is currently Australia's most popular, while many domestic newspapers have run live blogs on trial developments.

The prosecution rested its case on Monday after a month of evidence from relatives and medical, forensic and mushroom experts.

The trial, expected to conclude this month, continues on Tuesday.

