Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wishes

92-year-old Betty Dowsett enjoying the chance to leave palliative care to spend a few hours in the sunshine in Brisbane’s City Botanic Gardens on July 25, 2019.

SYDNEY - Inspired by an Australian ambulance crew who took a dying woman to the beach on her way to hospital, officials have announced a dedicated vehicle to grant final wishes to terminally ill patients.

In late 2017, ambulance officers in the northern state of Queensland took a detour on the way to hospital as per the wishes of a dying patient who wanted to see the ocean one last time.

The touching gesture was captured by a photo showing a paramedic beside a stretcher facing the ocean at Hervey Bay, on Australia's north-east coast.

This week, the Queensland state government announced it was dedicating a decommissioned ambulance to granting dying wishes of terminally ill patients, such as visiting their pets, their children, their grandchildren or visiting an art gallery or museum.