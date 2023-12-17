Australian authorities urge flood-hit residents to higher ground

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

SYDNEY - Australian authorities on Sunday (Dec 17) ordered thousands of people in the north of Queensland state to move to higher ground because of the danger of flooding sparked by torrential rain.

State authorities said major flooding was underway in some suburbs of Cairns, a tourist hub and a gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, around 1,700 km (1,056 miles) north of capital Brisbane.

"Properties in these areas may continue to experience flooding with the approaching high tide and continued rainfall. Residents should move to higher ground now," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said on its website in one of several emergency alerts for parts of north Queensland.

The flooding has been sparked by heavy rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which tore through the region this week, and was forecast to bring more deluges on Sunday.

Australia's weather forecaster predicted "intense rainfall in the Cairns region, which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding".

Cairns Local Disaster Management Group, which predicted flooding in the town to peak later on Sunday, said homes, buildings, roads and bridges had been inundated.

"Power, water, sewerage and telephone services could be lost in the area," the agency said in a statement.

There was also flooding on Sunday about 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Cairns at the tourist town of Daintree Village, where around 350 mm (913.8 inches) of rain had fallen since 9 a.m. local time on Saturday, the weather forecaster said.

"Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue for the remainder of Sunday," it said on its website. "The situation will continue to be closely monitored."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ[/embed]