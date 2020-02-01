Australian bush fire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

Normally white snow at the Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand has turned to a shade of caramel due to smoke from Australia's bush fires.
PHOTO: Twitter/Rachelhatesit
AFP

WELLINGTON - Smoke from Australia's bush fires has created a haze across New Zealand, thousands of kilometres away, with normally white glaciers turning a shade of caramel, according to social media posts on Thursday (Jan 2).

The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared in the country early on Wednesday, when in many areas, the sun appeared as either a red or golden orb, depending on the thickness of the haze.

"Smoke which has travelled around 2,000km across the Tasman Sea can clearly be seen," New Zealand's official forecaster MetService tweeted.

"Visibility in the smoke haze is as low as 10km in the worst affected areas."

A Twitter user called Miss Roho tweeted: "We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch."

Another woman, Rachel, posted a photo of the Franz Josef Glacier - more than 2,000km away - with its usual pristine white taking on a brown hue.

"Near Franz Josef glacier. The 'caramelised' snow is caused by dust from the bush fires. It was white yesterday," she said in a post on Wednesday.

Comedian Jemaine Clement posted a photo of a golden orb.

"All the way over in NZ the Australian bush fire smoke in the atmosphere giving us this strange sun," he said.

