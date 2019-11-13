Australian bush fires destroy more than 50 homes but cool change brings relief

Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney on Nov 12, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

SYDNEY - A cool change on Wednesday (Nov 13) brought relief for firefighters battling massive bush fires in eastern Australia which destroyed 50 homes and saw flames come within metres of homes on the outskirts of Sydney.

Cooler conditions were expected to ease the danger in the state of New South Wales, where 83 fires were still burning. However, changes in wind direction in the north-eastern state of Queensland were expected to whip up flames there.

"We were fortunate the catastrophic ranges were not sustained for the long durations that were originally expected," New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

Dense smoke that blanketed the north-eastern part of the state on Tuesday had actually prevented strong winds from aggravating the fires, he said.

Firefighters were battling blazes over a more than 1,000km perimeter on Wednesday, with more than 1.1 million ha of land either burnt or burning.

"We're talking an enormous proportion of the landscape, particularly in north-eastern New South Wales that remains at risk and continues to be damaged and devastated as a result of these fires," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Police were investigating some fires that they suspected had been deliberately lit in Queensland and New South Wales.

Four people in New South Wales were charged with breaching a total fire ban order, sparking fury from the state's police minister.

"You must have arrived on Mars in a bubble if you didn't know yesterday that the state was in severe danger," he said at the same media conference.

One resident of the mid-north coast area of New South Wales, speaking from an evacuation centre in Taree, said her husband had stayed overnight at their home battling to keep a raging fire at bay.

"It was just chewing up everything," Ms Karen Weston told Australian Broadcasting Corp. "I've survived two other bush fires before this but never anything like this. I've never seen anything like this."

Officials warned that while conditions were easing on Wednesday, a blast of hot air next week meant conditions would remain tough for firefighters.

"It's going to be a long effort yet. Many days, many weeks, indeed many months if we don't get rain before we properly bring these fires under control, establish consolidation and declare them safe," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

More about
Wildfires Australia

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Drunk man arrested for brandishing knife at coffee shop in Toa Payoh
Drunk man arrested for brandishing knife at coffee shop in Toa Payoh
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
E-scooter ban is about footpath safety: Lam Pin Min
E-scooter ban is about footpath safety: Lam Pin Min

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week

SERVICES