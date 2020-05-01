Australian bushfires ease on cooler weather, death toll rises

PHOTO: AFP
John Mair
Reuters

SYDNEY - A weather change eased fire threats in south-eastern Australia on Sunday (Jan 5) after a horror day of blazes that killed one man and injured four firefighters, though authorities said risks remained with a number of fires burning at emergency levels.

Property losses from Saturday's wildfires across eastern Victoria and southern New South Wales were estimated in the hundreds, but authorities said mass evacuations by residents of at-risk areas appear to have prevented major loss of life.

Nearly 150 fires were still burning in New South Wales, and dozens more were burning in Victoria on Sunday morning.

A southerly change that came through on Saturday night has brought cooler temperatures, after they topped 40 degrees Centigrade in many areas on Saturday, and there was even the prospect of some light rain in coastal areas in coming days.

"It will be a reprieve of sorts, it will be a psychological reprieve for many, but it's certainly not going to be the sort of relief we're looking for in terms of getting under control all these fires or putting these fires out," NSW Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

The death of a 47-year old man who was defending a friend's rural property in NSW took the national toll this fire season to 24.

Thousands of tourists have less than 48 hours to evacuate Australia's coastal areas, as a weekend heatwave is expected to fan deadly bush fires. https://str.sg/JTr7

Posted by The Straits Times on Thursday, 2 January 2020

The weather change brought with it strong winds that whipped up fires and kept them burning overnight. In the Southern Highlands region south of Sydney, a new fire was burning out of control after the winds helped drive an existing blaze to jump the Shoalhaven and Kangaroo rivers.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the focus would be on recovery and helping those who were displaced and had lost their homes, as well as containing fires still burning. She said these were unprecedented circumstances.

"We can't pretend that this is something we have experienced before. It's not," she said, pointing to the concurrence of major fires, and threats to towns previously considered safe.

"The weather activity we're seeing, the extent and spread of the fires, the speed at which they're going, the way in which they are attacking communities who have never ever seen fire before is unprecedented. We have to accept that."

