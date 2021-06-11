Australian floods turn fatal as Sydney shivers through cold snap

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Australians across the east of the country awoke to wild and frosty winter conditions on Thursday (June 10), with flash flooding causing at least one fatality while large snow dumps fell across neighbouring New South Wales.

Alpacas look on as snow falls in Blackheath, New South Wales, Australia, June 10, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters via Twitter/noirpaien

Cold air from the Antarctic dropped temperatures in Sydney, the country's most most populous city, to just 10 deg C (50 deg F), a 37-year record.

A runner exercises in wet conditions under the Sydney Harbour Bridge as eastern Australia experiences a winter cold front, in Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

"I'm quite sure all of us want to get out and build a snowman," Kevin Beatty, the mayor of Cabonne Shire, one of the inland towns to receive a snow dump, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

A subsequent low pressure weather system brought flooding in some areas, leading to at least one fatality in Victoria state.

Flood waters run through Walhalla North Gardens, in Walhalla, Victoria, Australia, June 10, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters via Facebook/Walhalla.Victoria

Authorities urged 26,000 residents in the town of Traralgon, some 161.9 KM (100.6 miles) west of Melbourne to evacuate. Police later reported they had found the body of a man in a vehicle submerged in flood waters.