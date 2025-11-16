Australian foreign minister says US removal of beef tariffs a 'good thing'

SYDNEY — Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Sunday (Nov 16) that Australia welcomed US President Donald Trump's rollback of tariffs on beef as a positive move for Australia's beef producers.

Trump on Friday removed tariffs on more than 200 food products, including beef, amid consumer concerns about rising US grocery prices. Australia in 2024 became the biggest shipper of red meat to the US, offering lower prices and lean cuts that the US lacks.

"We welcome the lifting of these tariffs. That's a good thing for Australian beef producers," Wong said on Australian Broadcasting Corp television.

"We believe in being able to access each other's markets. We think that's in the best interests of consumers, as well as of producers."

Wong refused to be drawn on whether the centre-left government now expected Trump to wind back 50 per cent tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium imports to the US.

"We'll keep advocating our position," said Wong, a senior minister in the Anthony Albanese-led Labour government that has previously lobbied the US for a reprieve.

Trump in April singled out a beef trade disparity with Australia after the country's beef exports to the US surged last year, reaching A$4 billion (S$3.38 billion) amid a slump in US beef production. Months after Trump's comments, Australia said it would ease restrictions on beef imports from the US

Australia has shipped between around 150,000 tons and 400,000 tons of the product every year since 1990 to the US where it is popular with fast-food chains.

[[nid:725376]]