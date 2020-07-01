Australian gallery shuts to protects Matisse, Picasso works from smoke

The National Gallery of Australia.
PHOTO: Facebook/National Gallery of Australia, Canberra
Reuters

SYDNEY - The quality of air in Australia's capital was the worst of any major city in the world on Monday as smoke drifted in from fires, prompting shops and offices to tell staff to stay home and the national gallery to close its doors to protect its art.

While not in any imminent danger from fire, Canberra sits between blazes ravaging the east coast and others inland, and its skies have been darkened by smoke this week.

The National Gallery of Australia said it would not open on Monday in part to protect works being shown in its Matisse and Picasso exhibition, including some borrowed from the Musee Picasso in Paris.

"Closing our doors allows us to mitigate any risk to the public, staff and works of art on display," the gallery said.

The exhibition includes Picasso's portraits of his wife, Olga, and lover, Marie-Therese, both on loan from Paris, it said.

Southern-summer fires have devastated more than 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of Australia's bushland and killed at least 24 people and countless animals.

Acrid, yellowish smoke has blanketed towns and cities, raising concern about public health.

Canberra health authorities warned the city's 400,000 residents to avoid outside physical activity.

Many businesses and government departments, including the Department of Home Affairs, ordered non-essential staff to stay home, media reported.

Air quality readings show the smoke was at hazardous levels early on Monday - and the worst among all major cities - before wind dispersed some of it during the day.

NASA images have shown smoke billowing from Australia's east coast drifting over New Zealand and even reaching South America in less than a week.

More about
Australia fires

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Indonesian student jailed as Britain&#039;s worst rapist
Indonesian student jailed as Britain's worst rapist
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg

SERVICES