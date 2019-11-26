Australian kangaroo killer avoids jail

SYDNEY - An Australian man who deliberately mowed down at least 20 kangaroos with a truck avoided jail on Tuesday (Nov 26) after pleading guilty to animal cruelty, local media reported.

The dead animals, including two joeys, were found littered over roads in the far south-east of the country in September.

Bega District News reported that Nathan Sanger, 20, appeared in a local court on Tuesday where he admitted his role in the killing spree, which lasted an hour and sparked widespread outrage.

The court heard Sanger had caused "a lot of suffering to a large number of defenceless animals" in an act of "gratuitous cruelty".