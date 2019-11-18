Australian man survives crocodile attack by gouging its eye

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye.

Craig Dickmann, who made a split-second decision to go fishing last Sunday in a remote part of Northern Australia known as "croc country" last Sunday, said a 2.8-meter (nine-foot) crocodile came up from behind him as he was leaving the beach.

"As I've turned to go, the first thing I see is its head just come at me," he told reporters on Friday from his hospital bed in the town of Cairns in Queensland state.

Dickmann said the animal latched on to his thigh.

"That noise will haunt me forever I think, the sound of the snap of its jaws," he said.

The 54-year-old said he wrestled with the croc on the remote beach as it tried to drag him into the water.