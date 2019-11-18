Australian man survives crocodile attack by gouging its eye

PHOTO: Pexels
AFP

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye.

Craig Dickmann, who made a split-second decision to go fishing last Sunday in a remote part of Northern Australia known as "croc country" last Sunday, said a 2.8-meter (nine-foot) crocodile came up from behind him as he was leaving the beach.

"As I've turned to go, the first thing I see is its head just come at me," he told reporters on Friday from his hospital bed in the town of Cairns in Queensland state.

Dickmann said the animal latched on to his thigh.

"That noise will haunt me forever I think, the sound of the snap of its jaws," he said.

The 54-year-old said he wrestled with the croc on the remote beach as it tried to drag him into the water.

Dickmann stuck his thumb into its eye, saying it was the only "soft spot" he found on the "bullet-proof" animal.

"Their eyes retract a fair way and when you go down far enough you can feel bone so I pushed as far as I possibly could and then it let go at that point," Dickmann said.

After a few minutes, he said he managed to get on top of the croc and pin its jaws shut.

"And then, I think both the croc and I had a moment where we're going, 'well, what do we do now?'"

Dickmann said he then pushed the croc away from him and it slid back into the water.

The ranger had skin ripped from his hands and legs in the ordeal and drove more than 45 minutes back to his home before calling emergency services.

It was then another hour in the car to meet the Royal Flying Doctors Service who flew him to Cairns Hospital, where he is recovering from the ordeal.

"This croc was particularly cunning and particularly devious, " he said.

Queensland's department of environment this week euthanized the animal. 

"The area is known croc country and people in the area are reminded to always be crocwise," the department said in a statement.

Saltwater crocodiles, which can grow up to seven meters long and weigh more than a tonne, are common in the vast continent's tropical north.

Their numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species in the 1970s, with attacks on humans rare.

According to the state government, the last non-fatal attack was in January 2018 in the Torres Strait while the last death was in October 2017 in Port Douglas.

More about
Australia Crocodile wildlife

TRENDING

HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
Man riding bike that&#039;s not his arrested after police chase for dangerous driving, drug-related offences
Man riding bike that's not his arrested after police chase for dangerous driving, drug-related offences
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
2 women slashed in the neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in the neck by same kite string in China park
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
&#039;Parrot Man&#039; found dead at foot of Geylang Bahru block
'Parrot Man' found dead at foot of Geylang Bahru block
Fire holds off Hong Kong police at protest campus
Fire holds off Hong Kong police at protest campus
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
What do you give Lin Chi-ling for her wedding? Tainan authorities go for oil, salt, vinegar, tea
What do you give Lin Chi-ling for her wedding? Tainan authorities go for oil, salt, vinegar, tea

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend

Home Works

8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...

SERVICES