Australian model avoids US prison sentence after fracas on international flight

PHOTO: Instagram/themodeladau
Reuters

LOS ANGELES - An Australian model who was found guilty of assault after a fracas on a flight from Melbourne to Los Angeles avoided prison when she was sentenced in US court on Monday.

Adau Mornyang, 25, was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to receive mental health and alcohol abuse counseling, Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office, said in an email.

Prosecutors at a hearing in Los Angeles federal court had sought a one-month prison sentence and three months of home detention. Mornyang could have received a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty in March of assault and interfering with a flight crew.

Mornyang, a finalist in the Miss World Australia beauty pageant in 2017, became abusive when the crew on the Jan. 21 flight cut her off after several alcoholic drinks, according to court papers filed by prosecutors.

Passengers complained that she yelled obscenities and racial slurs. When a flight attendant asked her to calm down she struck the attendant as well as some passengers, prosecutors said, at which point several undercover federal air marshals restrained her and put her in handcuffs.

US District Judge Carmac Carney said he took into account Mornyang's history of "sexual, physical and verbal abuse" in his sentencing, according to City News Service.

Australian media has reported that Mornyang appeared on video on Facebook in 2017 to say she was raped as a teenager but was pressured to ask police to drop the case.

Mornyang told the judge she was embarrassed and "made a terrible mistake due to my alcoholism," City News Service reported. Mornyang's federal public defender declined to comment.

Mornyang is expected to be deported from the United States, which could prevent her from completing her community service, McEvoy said. Carney also imposed a $2,000 (S$2,713) fine but waived it because Mornyang could not pay, McEvoy said.

More about

australian Models assault Prison community
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family&#039;s life a misery
Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
OG founder&#039;s grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover&#039;s husband
OG founder's grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover's husband
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
22 Bangkok Skytrain stations checked after slab-fall
22 Bangkok Skytrain stations checked after slab-fall
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Fashion obsessives&#039; Singapore label is a labour of love
Fashion obsessives' Singapore label is a labour of love
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert

SERVICES