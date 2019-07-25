Australian universities face probe over China deals

The four schools being investigated are the University of Queensland (above), La Trobe University, Griffith University and Charles Darwin University.

SYDNEY - Australian universities are being investigated over their contracts with Chinese-state-run Confucius Institutes, officials said on Thursday (July 25), amid fresh revelations over the scope of Beijing's control of teaching in the centres.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said the government was looking at whether deals between 13 Australian universities and the Confucius Institutes breach new foreign interference laws.

The organisation - which has been likened to France's Alliance Francaise, Spain's Instituto Cervantes and the British Council - teaches students about Chinese language and culture.

However critics say the classes offer a selective view of Chinese life - purposely avoiding sensitive topics such as the Tiananmen Square crackdown or Tibet.

A 2018 study by German academic Falk Hartig found that 50 Confucius Institutes in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas had a "clear agenda to present an apolitical version of China".