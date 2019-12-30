Australia's Antarctic gateway Tasmania gets hotter than tropical north

The mercury in Tasmania's Hobart hit 40.8 deg C, which would make it the city's hottest December day on record. The average summer level in the city is 20 deg C.
PHOTO: Tourism Tasmania
Reuters

Temperatures soared on Monday (Dec 30) in Australia's normally icy cool state of Tasmania, the country's closest point to the South Pole, reaching more than double the summer average with hot air blowing in from a scorching mainland.

The mercury in the state's capital Hobart hit 40.8 deg C, which would make it the city's hottest December day on record, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The unusual summer temperatures, even in the country's coldest places, stem from the extreme conditions that have stoked one of Australia's worst bush fire seasons.

"The reason it's getting this hot in Tasmania is we've got quite strong northerly winds bringing that hot air down from the mainland," said meteorologist Luke Johnston.

The temperature on Monday was double the average summer level of 20 degrees for Hobart and even topped temperatures in the country's tropical north. In northern Darwin, temperatures hit a maximum of 35 deg C, while it was 39 deg C in central Alice Springs.

At midday, a sharp wind change drove Hobart's temperature up by eight degrees in just 10 minutes, with the threat of lightning prompting fire danger alerts from the state's fire service.

A cool change was forecast for Tuesday.

Tasmania's normally cooler weather attracts vintners from the mainland, where a changing climate has started to affect some acclaimed winemaking regions.

Winemakers on the island shrugged off the scorching heat on Monday, not expecting damage to their grapes, as they had a cooler-than-average spring which has delayed the growing season.

"We think it'll be mild for the rest of the week, so I don't think one hot day like this will be an issue," said Mr John Brown, winemaker at Frogmore Creek Winery.

"We're just chilling at home where it's cool inside," he said.

More about
Australia weather heatwave

TRENDING

Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'

SERVICES