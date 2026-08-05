Australia's Jetstar to charge for carry-on bags in overhead lockers

SYDNEY — Jetstar, the budget arm of Australia's national carrier Qantas, will require passengers who want to store carry-on bags in overhead lockers to pay extra from February, as the airline overhauls its cabin baggage policy.

The carrier will allow one bag that can fit under the seats, such as a backpack, handbag, or laptop bag for no extra cost, but a larger bag could cost between A$25 and A$52 (S$22 and S$47) per flight depending on the route, according to examples provided by the airline.

The move brings Jetstar's carry-on baggage policy closer to systems used by several low-cost airlines globally, which charge passengers for access to overhead locker space while including a smaller under-seat bag in the base fare.

Passengers requiring additional carry-on luggage will be able to pre-purchase Priority Carry-on, which includes a larger overhead locker bag and early boarding access and removes the previous 7kg weight limit.

Fees for baggage, excess luggage, seat selection and priority boarding account for a growing share of revenue for low-cost airlines. The charges have drawn criticism from some consumer groups, which argue that advertised base fares do not always reflect the full cost of travel.

Jetstar's policy, which the airline said would help speed up the boarding process, sparked angry reactions from some travellers and politicians.

"Minimum of A$25 to use an overhead locker in the plane. What next? A fee to use the toilet?," a user posted on X.

Opposition Senator Bridget McKenzie said in a social media post the new baggage changes amounted to a "cash grab".

The airline said the shake-up followed extensive customer and crew research that found bag weigh-ins at the gate and competition for overhead locker space were among the most stressful parts of the airport experience.

Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully said the new model would help improve on-time departure performance, adding the changes were consistent with the airline's low-fares philosophy.

"You only pay for what you need - travelling with less means paying less, and you can always add more if you need," she said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said airlines should clearly disclose any additional charges to passengers when tickets are purchased to avoid "surprises" at the airport.

"Jetstar claim this change is to keep fares affordable. It will be up to them to demonstrate that to passengers," King said.

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