Australia's Qantas probing reports of data breach at loyalty app

SYDNEY - Australia's Qantas Airways said on May 1 that it was investigating issues impacting its frequent flyer application, after media reports suggested there was a data breach allowing users access to other passengers' travel information.

Multiple local media outlets, citing Qantas customers, are reporting that some users can see strangers' full travel information, with at least one user being able to cancel someone else's tickets.

"We're urgently working to resolve the issue impacting the Qantas app this morning," the carrier said in a statement on its website.

"We're investigating whether this issue may have been caused by recent system changes."

[[nid:644490]]

Qantas did not provide any further information about the issue in its statement. It did not provide any details of the reported data breach when Reuters reached out separately.