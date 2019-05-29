Austria's 32-year-old chancellor Kurz ousted

VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz left office on Tuesday after parliament voted out his conservative provisional government, blaming him in part for a political crisis triggered by a video sting scandal that felled his far-right deputy.

President Alexander Van der Bellen formally relieved the cabinet of its duties and asked ministers except Kurz to carry on for some days until a caretaker cabinet is chosen pending the next parliamentary election, expected in September.

Being ousted does not spell the political demise of the 32-year-old Kurz, however. He remains leader of his People's Party and intends to lead it back to victory in September after it came first in Sunday's European Parliament election.

"I am still here," he told a party rally after Monday's parliamentary no-confidence vote against his ruling coalition.

The opposition Social Democrats and Kurz's ex-coalition ally, the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), backed the move, saying Kurz was partially responsible for the scandal that discredited FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache.