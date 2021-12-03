Austria's Kurz quits party and parliament, stunning national politics

VIENNA - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz, who resigned as chancellor in October after he was placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption, said on Thursday (Dec 2) he was quitting politics in a surprise move that leaves a power vacuum in his party.

Kurz has been the dominant figure of his People's Party and Austrian political life since 2017, when he became party leader and then chancellor, winning a parliamentary election and forming a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party.

He told a news conference he was leaving politics altogether.