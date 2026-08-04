Authorities arrest arson suspect in connection with one of the devastating Spokane wildfires

SPOKANE, Washington — Authorities on Monday (Aug 3) arrested a 37-year-old man they suspect of starting one of the devastating wildfires tearing through eastern Washington state as many residents were left wondering if their homes had survived.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Aaron F Farinacci was arrested and booked on suspicion of arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire.

He is being held on US$1 million (S$1.3 million) bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The fire that sparked Saturday is one of several burning around Spokane, the state's second-largest city.

They are among the most destructive blazes in state history, together destroying at least 700 structures and forcing roughly 67,000 people to evacuate.

Earlier Monday, some residents returned to find their homes levelled by wildfires that erupted across a parched landscape over the weekend, covering yards in charred debris. In some cases, only chimneys were left standing.

"There's nothing to save," Miriam Sim, 76, said Monday as she and her husband, Daniel Sim, surveyed the ruins of the home where they had lived since 2005.

"At our age, do we want to rebuild?" her husband asked.

The fires jumped roads and rivers and had burned about 32 square kilometres by Monday.

The sky filled with smoke and haze. Calmer winds and lower temperatures arrived to help firefighters, but it was expected to be hot and dry again by midweek.

In one Spokane neighbourhood, blackened vehicles, a boat twisted by the heat and melted plastic recycling bins remained.

Across the street, lawns were still green and houses were spared, as residents continued to run hoses or sprinklers to water their properties.

"Hundreds of people have completely lost their homes and farms, and many are prohibited from returning to their homes or neighbourhoods as crews continue to extinguish smouldering embers," the state's entire congressional delegation wrote Monday in asking President Donald Trump to approve an expedited emergency declaration.

No deaths or major injuries have been reported so far

Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesperson for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, said the county initially received nearly 300 reports of missing people, but by Monday they had cleared all but 14.

Those outstanding reports more likely represented people who had not been in contact since evacuating than people who were truly missing or in danger, authorities said.

The Spokane-area wildfires were completely uncontained, fire officials said. More than 1,000 firefighters, many from out of state, had arrived by Monday, and that number was expected to double in the next few days.

The fires were among dozens across the Western US stretching the ability of federal, state and local agencies to fight them. At least 1,000 square kilometres has burned across Washington, which has contended with severe drought and a paltry snowpack.

Authorities warned people not to fly drones near the burned areas, saying it could force them to delay aerial firefighting operations.

Homes, cars and possessions have been lost in flames

Angela and Wayde Deatherage, both 49, evacuated shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday with a son, grabbing a few bins of family photos and heirloom rings but not much else. Roughly 30 minutes later, their security camera was sending fire notifications to Angela's phone.

Wayde Deatherage took some back roads and returned by early evening. He stopped at the end of the street and called his wife: "Our house is done."

Deatherage, however, wasn't done with his neighbourhood. He propped a hose at another house so it sprayed the property. That home survived.

The couple returned to their property Sunday.

"It's just ash," Angela Deatherage said of the home where they had lived for nearly 22 years. "It's like our house sunk down in the basement. ... There's just so much loss for so many people."

Karen Faggioli, 61, figured she would be returning to her home. She recalled how other recent fires had been brought under control. But a relative texted her the bad news: Her house and three vehicles were destroyed. A daughter lost her nearby house, too.

"Why cry? What's crying going to do? I've been through so many tragedies myself," said Faggioli, who is recovering from breast cancer. "This is nothing. Like I told my granddaughter, 'We're strong - and now we get all new things.' I'm emotionally numb."

Friends and relatives of fire victims posted online appeals for money, clothes and basic necessities.

Grassland burns in Idaho, Oregon and Utah

Spokane was hardly the only place struggling to contain fires.

A lightning-caused fire that has burned over 1,370 square kilometres of grassland in western Idaho and eastern Oregon continued to grow Monday.

The area is home to cattle ranches, and authorities said the fire is threatening more than 600 homes and 800 other structures.

In central Utah, a blaze quadrupled in size over the weekend to nearly 282 square kilometres by Monday afternoon. More than 100 cattle have been killed, according to law enforcement.

Heavy winds helped flames jump containment lines, but forward progression was slowed toward Fillmore, a town of about 2,600 people and the seat of Millard County, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday evening for the town's southern portion, and inmates at the county jail were transferred.

Spokane sets up shelter for impacted residents

In Spokane, about 400 people were staying at city's main convention centre, which was turned into a shelter, officials said.

Spokane Public Schools opened a free emergency drop-in camp for children on Monday. Trials at the county court were pushed to Aug. 10.

Several larger fires continued to burn in less populated areas northwest of Spokane.

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