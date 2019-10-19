Baby born without penis in Turkey

PHOTO: Unsplash / Aditya Romansa
Bang

A baby boy in Turkey has been born without a penis.

The unnamed boy was born with a defect known as penile agenesis, a condition so rare that only 80 cases have been reported worldwide.

Doctors at Erkaban University hospital said the boy's testicle had descended, but he had no other visible problems apart from his absent penis, according to a study published in the Urology Case Reports.

The baby's condition was examined by a specialist team who found that he had an "abnormal connection between his bladder and rectum".

In the report, the doctors wrote: "The incidence of penile agenesis has been estimated to be one in 10-30 million live births", the doctors wrote in the report of the tale.

"This is the first report of an infant with the combination of penile agenesis, vesicoureteral reflux, and vesicorectal fistula."

Typically, doctors would recommend a female gender assignment for the anomaly, but the infant's family have decided against the procedure. 

More about
baby Health Tips TURKEY

TRENDING

SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
She&#039;ll find you your ideal partner but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll find you your ideal partner but don't ask her for a virgin
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Jewel Changi Airport sees 50m visitors since opening six months ago
Jewel Changi Airport sees 50m visitors since opening six months ago
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
Taiwan girl becomes colourblind due to excessive phone use
Taiwan girl becomes colourblind due to excessive phone use

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

Home Works

Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES