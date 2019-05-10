Careers

BBC fires radio presenter after chimpanzee tweet about Britain's new royal baby

Duchess Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, gave birth on May 6, 2019, to a baby boy named Archie.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
May 10, 2019

LONDON - The BBC has fired a British radio presenter who tweeted an image of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes below the caption "Royal Baby leaves hospital".

Duchess Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning (May 6) to a baby boy, Archie, the first mixed-race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

"Just got fired," Mr Danny Baker, a broadcaster with BBC Radio 5 Live, said on Twitter.

The BBC also reported the news about the firing.

A spokesman for the BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

