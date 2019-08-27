Belgian festival draws criticism over blackface 'Savage' character

'The Savage', a white performer in a blackface disguise, touches a child during the festival Ducasse d'Ath, in the western town of Ath, Belgium, on August 25, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Hundreds of spectators cheered and applauded as the chief protagonist of a Belgian parade - "the Savage" - appeared in the town of Ath on Sunday, but anti-racism groups strongly criticised the character and his blackface disguise.

The folk festival called Ducasse d'Ath, which traces its roots back to the 16th century and is endorsed by UNESCO as a cultural heritage, takes place every August in the small town about 60 km west of Brussels.

On Sunday, as it does every year, the effigy parade featured "the Savage", a white man clad in a black costume, his face and hands covered in black body paint, his head adorned with a feathered war bonnet, a chain hanging from his neck and a golden piercing protruding from his nose. Chains clinging around his wrists and ankles, he yelled incomprehensible sounds, spooked and cuddled children, leaving marks of the black paint on their faces.

"This character has all the degrading attributes that black people are given in the racist imagery of our societies," said Mouhad Reghif, a spokesman for anti-racism group Brussels Panthers.

"It is totally racist and it maintains a degrading image of the black person, which has consequences in everyday life," he added.

The group sponsored a petition this month, signed by dozens of advocacy groups and individuals, saying the blackface character insulted and mocked black people, and demanding that UNESCO withdraw its recognition.

Belgian daily Le Soir reported on Saturday that UNESCO was taking the matter seriously and that it called for exercising respect among communities, although it was not clear if the agency would remove the heritage designation from the festival.

The controversy over the festival character highlights a wider debate in Belgium about racism and how the country comes to terms with its colonial past.

The mayor of Ath, Bruno Lefebvre, rejected the criticism.

"It's mostly people from outside who talk about racism, anti-black sentiment. At Ath, we never considered 'the Savage' to be a racist figure," he told Reuters.

"It is rather a character that the inhabitants of Ath adore... when one get a kiss from 'the Savage', we have good luck all the year ahead," said Lefebvre, who has been mayor of the town of 30,000 people since last year.

Ath resident Myriam Carlier, out watching the parade on Sunday, said: "I think it's our folklore, our tradition and I'm in favour of 'the Savage'".

There are similar accusations of racism every December as "Black Pete" characters in blackface help Santa Claus deliver gifts to children in Belgium, as well as in the Netherlands.

After years of restoration works, Belgium's Africa museum reopened in 2018 to much controversy over whether an exhibition of pro-colonial propaganda had been revamped enough to confront the dark history.

Many Belgians remain ignorant of the country's harsh colonial rule in central Africa, including what is now Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Millions of people perished under a brutal rule that used slave labour to harvest goods including rubber.

Reghif, a 45-year-old IT engineer living in Brussels, said of the Ath festival: "This 'Savage' character... is symptomatic of the problem we have in Belgium with the colonial history of our country."

"People still think....that we brought civilisation to Africa, that they have evolved thanks to us, which is totally false."

More about
belgium Race issues

TRENDING

Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that&#039;s not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that's not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm

LIFESTYLE

Taiwanese comedian Nono to open his first Monga fried chicken outlet in Singapore, but it&#039;s all the way in the West
Taiwanese comedian Nono to open his first Monga fried chicken outlet in Singapore, but it's all the way in the West
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

SERVICES