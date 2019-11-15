Belgium reports first death from vaping

Belgium's Health Minister said the link between the 18-year-old's death and electronic cigarettes was established.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

BRUSSELS - An 18-year-old man died in Belgium of respiratory failure that authorities on Thursday (Nov 14) attributed to vaping and a mixture of harmful products in an e-cigarette.

The case echoes a wave of similar deaths in the United States that have been blamed on a product known as vitamin E acetate that is used a thickening agent in vaping oil.

"The link with the electronic cigarette is established. There is no other explanation for such severe pneumonia in this patient," Health Minister Maggie De Block said, when questioned in Belgian parliament.

The minister was questioned after several media reports announced the death on November 6 of Raphael, a Brussels resident, who had used an e-cigarette containing a cannabis derivative.

According to early findings, the product was cannabidiol (CBD), a popular and legal hemp component with mild soothing properties, but is also sold on the black market mixed with illicit and dangerous products.

"The investigation must continue to establish the precise circumstances" of Raphael's death, De Block said, who underlined the country's strict rules on vaping.

In a report published in July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) ruled that electronic cigarettes were "undeniably harmful" and could not be recommended as a tool to help people quit smoking.

Health authorities in the US have classified vaping as "dangerous" for young people while the number of high school users increased almost twofold between 2017 and 2018.

US officials said on Friday they identified vitamin E acetate as the likely culprit behind a vaping-linked lung injury epidemic that has killed 39 people and sickened more than two thousand.

Vitamin E acetate is found in many foods and is also used in supplements and in cosmetics products like skin cream, but interferes with lung function when inhaled.

More about
E-cigarettes/Vaping death

TRENDING

Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Driver who filmed PM Lee&#039;s son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims

SERVICES