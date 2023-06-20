Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, 28, in ICU after cardiac arrest

UNITED STATES – Cris Lencioni, a fighter with Bellator, suffered cardiac arrest while training earlier this month and is currently in an intensive care unit, his family said Monday.

The 28-year-old went into cardiac arrest while training at a gym on June 8 and has stayed in the hospital ever since, according to his wife, Marca, on Instagram.

“We are currently in another state,” Marca wrote while using Lencioni’s account. “He has been under the care of excellent doctors with I and much of his family by his side. We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make.

“Prayers are always welcome... We are currently in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day.”

Lencioni (11-3) is a featherweight whose next scheduled fight was set to take place against James Gallagher at Bellator 298 on Aug 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bellator said in a statement to media outlets that it is “monitoring the situation closely.”