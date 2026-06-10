Benfica says Mourinho has agreed a move to Real Madrid after Arbeloa departure announced

MADRID — Benfica said late Tuesday (June 9) that its coach Jose Mourinho had agreed to return to Real Madrid, which earlier announced that it had parted ways with coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Madrid President Florentino Perez had vowed to bring Mourinho back as part of his campaign promises that led to his re-election on Sunday.

In a note to shareholders, Benfica said that Madrid had formally agreed to pay Benfica 15 million euros (S$22.3 million) for Mourinho with the Portuguese coach agreeing to the move.

Benfica added: "Thank you, Jose Mourinho."

Madrid has made no official announcement.

Benfica said it had agreed a two-year deal with former Fulham manager Marco Silva to replace Mourinho, with the option of an extra year.

Mourinho, who was featured in promotional material for Perez during the campaign, would be back for a second stint at Madrid. He coached the club from 2010-2013.

Arbeloa's departure was already expected and he had talked about it at the end of the season.

Madrid said Tuesday it was "deeply grateful" to Arbeloa, "who throughout his career at the club, from the time he joined our academy, has always demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism".

Arbeloa took over the helm in January to replace Xabi Alonso amid the team's struggles.

Arbeloa was not able to put Madrid back on track and the club endured a second straight season without a major trophy.

Last month, Arbeloa gave his blessing to former boss Mourinho's return to Madrid, saying he would "be happy to see him back home".

Arbeloa played for Madrid when Mourinho was in charge of the club — a tumultuous time in which Madrid won Spanish league and Copa del Rey titles but was overshadowed by Pep Guardiola's great Barcelona side.

Mourinho's abrasive attitude to opponents like Guardiola as well as some of his own players turned off many in Spain.

He also had his faithful backers, like Arbeloa and some hardcore fans.

Arbeloa saw Madrid struggle toward the end of the season and watched some of his players get into altercations during training.

The team was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and couldn't catch up with Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Perez's campaign promises included a high-profile signing.

On Tuesday, the club said that city rival Atletico Madrid rejected an offer of 150 million euros for Argentina forward Julian Alvarez.

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