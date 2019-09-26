Bernard Arnault, boss of luxury group LVMH, hits out at activist Greta Thunberg's pessimism

LVMH owner Bernard Arnault said he rejected what he called Thunberg's doom-mongering.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

PARIS - Environmental activist Greta Thunberg's discourse on climate change was overly pessimistic and demoralising for young people, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault said on Wednesday (Sept 25), as the group behind brands like Louis Vuitton raised its "green" goals.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods conglomerate, which like its peers is seeking to improve its environmental credentials and keep young consumers onside, said it was further cutting emissions and improving sourcing on materials like animal fur.

But the group's billionaire owner Arnault said he rejected what he called Thunberg's doom-mongering.

The 16-year-old Swedish campaigner berated world leaders and business executives at a United Nations climate summit in New York this week for failing to act more decisively on climate change, saying they had "stolen her dreams".

Her vision "has a demoralising side to it for young people. She's not proposing anyway, aside from criticism", Mr Arnault, 70, told journalists.

"I prefer positive solutions that allow us to get towards a more optimistic position."

Fashion and textile groups are under pressure to reduce industry waste, including unsold clothing, and improve manufacturing methods.

Luxury companies turn out pricey products that are not mass produced, but they also face questions on everything from animal welfare to carbon emissions involved in exporting their wares around the world.

Many LVMH fashion brands, which include Fendi, Christian Dior and Givenchy, make accessories such as handbags from exotic skins like python or crocodile.

The group said it was bringing in a charter to ensure full traceability for all its raw materials by 2025, which would allow it to track them back to precise farms in the case of farmed fur.

Some rivals have dropped fur, including France's Chanel, Britain's Burberry and Kering's Gucci.

More about
luxury brands ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called &#039;f***face&#039;
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called 'f***face'
Two British tourists help rescue elderly woman from Bukit Batok Town Park lake
Two British tourists help rescue elderly woman from Bukit Batok Town Park lake
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel

SERVICES