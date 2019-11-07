'Best day ever!' Internet pokes fun at Mexico's finance minister grim-faced job acceptance

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presents new Finance Minister Arturo Herrera in Mexico City, Mexico, July 9, 2019, in this still image taken from a video.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Arturo Herrera looks grim in a viral video in which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador names him finance minister, a job Herrera's predecessor left in a huff at a time when Latin America's second largest economy is signaling weakness.

With Herrera at his side, Lopez Obrador for nearly six minutes plays down former Finance Minister Carlos Urzua's fiery and unexpected resignation letter accusing the government of formulating economic policy without sufficient foundation.

The well-regarded Herrera looks so downcast in the video as to garner far more online attention than Lopez Obrador's Tuesday remarks.

Internet users interpreted Herrera's thought process with such lines as, "What if I resigned right now?" "I should have studied childcare" and the ironic "best day ever!"