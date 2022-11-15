Bezos to give away most of $170 billion wealth during lifetime

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his US$124 billion (S$170 billion) wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday (Nov 14).

Without providing further details, Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sanchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money".

The billionaire has committed US$10 billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund, where he is the executive chair.

The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received US$100 million through the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, an honour recognising leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021, owns about 10 per cent of the E-commerce giant, along with news organisation Washington Post and space tourism company Blue Origin.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton receives $140 million award from Jeff Bezos