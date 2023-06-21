Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator

KENTFIELD, California - US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (June 20) called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, adding that Mr Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the US recently.

Mr Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Mr Xi during a trip to China.

Mr Blinken’s visit was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

