Biden says Americans should stop targeting teachers, banning books

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden said American teachers are being unfairly targeted in "the culture wars," and warned against book banning in an event at the White House Wednesday (April 27).

Biden, speaking at an annual 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year award ceremony, said politicians are trying to score points by banning books, in an apparent reference to conservatives and Republicans in states from Texas to Tennessee.

"American teachers have dedicated their lives to teaching our children and lifting them up," Biden said to murmurs of agreement from the teachers. "We’ve got to stop making them the target of the culture wars. That’s where this is going.”

Across the United States, more than 1,000 titles, mostly addressing racism and LGBTQ issues, have been removed from school libraries in recent months, according to the writers' organisation PEN America.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden applaud 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell during the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event, in the East Room at the White House, in Washington, US, on April 27, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

He also defended US teachers, who have been criticised by groups like "Moms for Liberty," for they way they teach about race and slavery in the United States.

"Today, there are too many politicians trying to score political points, trying to ban books," Biden said. "Did you ever think when you were teaching you’d be worrying about book burning and banning books all because it doesn’t fit someone’s political agenda?"

