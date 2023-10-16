Biden says he is 'confident' Israel will act under rules of war

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine, and added deploying US troops is not necessary.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state. And he cautioned that the threat of terrorism in the US had increased due to unrest in the Middle East.

