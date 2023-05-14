Biden says US debt ceiling talks are moving along

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said on Saturday (May 13) that talks with Congress on raising the US government's debt limit were moving along and more will be known about their progress in the next two days.

"I think they are moving along, hard to tell. We have not reached the crunch point yet," Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

"We'll know more in the next two days," he said.

Biden is expected to meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders early next week to resume negotiations.

The leaders had cancelled a planned meeting on Friday to let staff continue discussions.

Aides for Biden and McCarthy have started to discuss ways to limit federal spending as talks on raising the government's US$31.4 trillion (S$42 trillion) debt ceiling to avoid a catastrophic default creep forward, Reuters has reported.

The Treasury Department says it could run out of money by June 1 unless lawmakers lift the nation's debt ceiling.

ALSO READ: US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike: Biden, McCarthy to meet