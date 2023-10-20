world

Biden to seek $82b for Ukraine, $19b for Israel: Source

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press onboard of Air Force One en route from Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct 18, 2023.
US President Joe Biden will ask Congress for US$60 billion (S$82.4 billion) for Ukraine and US$14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan told Reuters.

The request will also include US$10 billion for humanitarian aid, US$14 billion for border security and US$7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, the source said.

Half of the US$60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go toward replacing and modernising US weapons stocks, the source said.

Biden was scheduled to outline the request in a White House speech at 8pm ET (8am Friday Singapore time) on Thursday (Oct 19).

He was widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill quickly, as Washington responds to the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants while looking to further support Ukraine grapple with a Russian invasion.

Under US law, Congress, not the executive branch, controls spending.

