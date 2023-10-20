Biden to seek $82b for Ukraine, $19b for Israel: Source

US President Joe Biden will ask Congress for US$60 billion (S$82.4 billion) for Ukraine and US$14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan told Reuters.

The request will also include US$10 billion for humanitarian aid, US$14 billion for border security and US$7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, the source said.

Half of the US$60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go toward replacing and modernising US weapons stocks, the source said.

Biden was scheduled to outline the request in a White House speech at 8pm ET (8am Friday Singapore time) on Thursday (Oct 19).

He was widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill quickly, as Washington responds to the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants while looking to further support Ukraine grapple with a Russian invasion.

Under US law, Congress, not the executive branch, controls spending.

ALSO READ: Biden presses Republicans after spending bill drops Ukraine aid