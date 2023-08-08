Biden signs law implementing first part of US trade pact with Taiwan

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden signed legislation on Monday (Aug 7) implementing the US and Taiwan's "21st Century" trade initiative and issued a statement saying certain sections of the law "raise constitutional concerns."

Biden said he would treat those sections, which require transmission of trade deal draughts to Congress, as non-binding if they "impermissibly infringe upon my constitutional authority to negotiate with a foreign partner."

