world

Biden signs law implementing first part of US trade pact with Taiwan

Biden signs law implementing first part of US trade pact with Taiwan
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, at the White House in Washington, US July 7, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 08, 2023 1:29 AM

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden signed legislation on Monday (Aug 7) implementing the US and Taiwan's "21st Century" trade initiative and issued a statement saying certain sections of the law "raise constitutional concerns."

Biden said he would treat those sections, which require transmission of trade deal draughts to Congress, as non-binding if they "impermissibly infringe upon my constitutional authority to negotiate with a foreign partner."

ALSO READ: US Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills

Joe BidenTaiwanUnited StatesPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.