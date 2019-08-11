Billionaires' wealth falls for the first time in a decade

Billionaires' wealth fell by US$388 billion (S$527 billion) globally to US$8.539 trillion last year.
PHOTO: Pexels
Reuters

ZURICH, Switzerland - The world's richest people became a little less well off last year, according to a report by UBS and PwC, as geopolitical turmoil and volatile equity markets reduced the wealth of billionaires for the first time in a decade.

Billionaires' wealth fell by US$388 billion (S$527 billion) globally to US$8.539 trillion, the UBS/PwC Billionaires Report found, with a particularly sharp decline in Greater China - the second-biggest home for billionaires after the United States - and the Asia-Pacific region more broadly.

Private banks including the world's largest wealth manager UBS have felt the effects of US-China trade tensions and global political uncertainties, as clients last year shied away from trading and taking on debt in favour of hoarding more cash.

"Billionaire wealth dipped in 2018 for the first time since 2008 because of geopolitics," UBS' head of ultra-high net worth clients, Mr Josef Stadler, said in the report published on Friday (Nov 8).

The net worth of China's richest dropped 12.8 per cent in dollar terms on the back of tumbling stock markets and a weaker local currency and as growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to its lowest level in nearly three decades in 2018, the report found, knocking dozens off the billionaires list.

Despite the drop, China continues to produce a new billionaire every two to 2½ days, Mr Stadler said.

Worldwide, the number of billionaires fell everywhere except in the Americas, where tech entrepreneurs continued to buoy the ranks of The US' wealthiest.

"This report shows the resilience of the US economy", where there were 749 billionaires at the end of 2018, said Mr John Matthews, head of private wealth management and ultra-high net worth business for UBS in the US.

While a stock market recovery from a steep drop in late 2018 has helped wealth managers increase their assets, the world's richest families remain concerned about global affairs from trade tensions and Brexit to populism and climate change and are continuing to keep more of their money in cash.

"It is likely that billionaire wealth will go up again this year," said Mr Simon Smiles, UBS' chief investment officer for ultra-wealthy clients, adding it would likely be a more muted increase than the wider financial market rally might suggest.

More about
Billionaires/Millionaires Private banking/Wealth management US economy china

TRENDING

GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Hong Huifang&#039;s daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it&#039;s not what you think)
Hong Huifang's daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it's not what you think)
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?

SERVICES