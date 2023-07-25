Black man attacked by Ohio police dog during traffic stop

Police in Ohio unleashed a canine on a Black man who had exited his vehicle with his hands raised after a traffic stop earlier this month, according to officials.

The incident unfolded on July 4 after law enforcement officers engaged in the lengthy pursuit of a semi-tractor trailer driven by 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose. The vehicle was missing a mud flap and it had failed to stop for an inspection, a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

It came to a halt on a state highway about 40 miles south of Columbus after authorities deployed tire deflation devices, known as "stop sticks," for a second time.

In a video provided by the highway patrol, Rose is seen standing in front of the vehicle with his hands raised as law enforcement officials order him to get on the ground.

Moments later, an officer with the Circleville Police Department unleashed a police dog on Rose even though a state trooper told the local officer not to release the dog.

"Do not release the dog - with his hands up," the trooper can be heard shouting on the video.

The video shows the dog running towards Rose, now on his knees, and video appears to show the canine biting and pulling the driver. Rose screams loudly and can be heard saying, "please get it off."

"As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten by the canine," the highway patrol said in a statement.

Circleville police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Circleville Public Safety Director Douglas Debord told local media the city is currently reviewing the incident involving the police K9 unit.

The highway patrol said the driver was "immediately" provided first aid and emergency medical personnel were contacted to assist. Rose was subsequently taken into custody, OSHP said, adding the case remains under investigation.

